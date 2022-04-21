Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Purchases 54,593 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,952,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.
CompoSecure stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 112,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
