Insider Buying: Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) Insider Purchases 2,831 Shares of Stock

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) insider Richard Nichols acquired 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £2,038.32 ($2,651.99).

Ebiquity stock traded down GBX 0.83 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 69.67 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,357. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.69. Ebiquity plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.99 ($0.96).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

