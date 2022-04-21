Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Buys $140,100.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.
NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,664. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
About Formula One Group (Get Rating)
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONA)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.