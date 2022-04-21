Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Buys $140,100.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,664. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Formula One Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

