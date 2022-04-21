Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Acquires 118,565 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 118,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,072.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,550,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,814,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta acquired 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta acquired 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta acquired 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 787,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,176. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 103.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 53.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

