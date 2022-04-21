Insider Buying: Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Insider Acquires 700,367 Shares of Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Rating) insider James Thompson purchased 700,367 shares of Noronex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,624.96 ($35,018.35).
James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 12th, James Thompson bought 741,298 shares of Noronex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,925.67 ($35,974.76).
