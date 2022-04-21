Insider Buying: Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,720.27).

Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 191.49 ($2.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £55.58 million and a PE ratio of -382.98. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 192 ($2.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

