Insider Buying: Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN) Insider Acquires 140,000 Shares of Stock

Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN – Get Rating) insider Darren Bromley acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$40,600.00 ($29,852.94).
The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Openn Negotiation (Get Rating)
