Insider Buying: Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN) Insider Acquires 140,000 Shares of Stock

Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN – Get Rating) insider Darren Bromley acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$40,600.00 ($29,852.94).

The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Openn Negotiation

Openn Negotiation Limited operates as a property technology company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers a cloud-based software platform that facilitates a negotiation process to support real estate agents in selling properties online. Openn Negotiation Limited was formerly known as Appwell Pty Ltd.

