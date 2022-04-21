Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,674,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,045,862.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

PNE traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$1.55. 349,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,554. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$526.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.