Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,870 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,493,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,238,606. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

