Insider Buying: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

BATRK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

