Insider Selling: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Sells 1,365 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.45. 382,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

