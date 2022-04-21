Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 8,855 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92.

BILL traded down $11.16 on Wednesday, hitting $195.66. 1,436,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,670. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.00.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.65.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

