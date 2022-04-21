Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $474.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWB. B. Riley cut their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

