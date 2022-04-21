Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Sells 585,735 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:BAM traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.41. 1,051,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $62.47.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
