Insider Selling: Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Major Shareholder Sells 186,085 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. 1,253,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,327. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

