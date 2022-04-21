Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Sells 72,480 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,976. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

