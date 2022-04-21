Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Sells 72,480 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CAG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,976. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
