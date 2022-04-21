Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $4,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,190.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $4,088,000.00.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.95. 5,459,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.