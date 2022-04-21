Insider Selling: Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Rating) Director John Petersen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,086.40.

Giyani Metals stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,872. Giyani Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

Get Giyani Metals alerts:

About Giyani Metals (Get Rating)

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Giyani Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giyani Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.