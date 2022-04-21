Insider Selling: Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Rating) Director John Petersen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,086.40.
Giyani Metals stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,872. Giyani Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.
About Giyani Metals (Get Rating)
