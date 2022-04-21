Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 30,177 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares in the company, valued at $200,965,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $329,654.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 538,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $11,500,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

