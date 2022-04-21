Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) CFO Sells 19,986 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.28. 38,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

