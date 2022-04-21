Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.07. 49,877,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,766,051. The firm has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average of $283.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.63.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.