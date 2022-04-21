Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MLI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,385. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,715,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,343,000 after purchasing an additional 117,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $246,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,209,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.