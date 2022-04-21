Insider Selling: Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total transaction of C$94,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$82,519.50.
Robin Villeneuve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 27th, Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of Opsens stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00.
Opsens stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. Opsens Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39.
About Opsens (Get Rating)
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
