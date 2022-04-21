Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) COO Sells 897 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 24,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 152,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

