Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) COO Sells 897 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 24,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.89.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.