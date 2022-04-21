Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.23. 8,883,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $176.74 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

