Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $618,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,450.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $14.81 on Thursday, hitting $189.39. 540,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.59. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.67 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after buying an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $168,314,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,076,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

