Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells 565 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $116,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36.

SWAV stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.20. 315,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -680.67 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.44.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,614,000. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,345,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

