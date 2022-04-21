Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $2,196,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00.
Sprout Social stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. 436,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,567. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -120.58 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $9,622,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,496.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.
About Sprout Social (Get Rating)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
