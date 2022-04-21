Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $2,196,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. 436,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,567. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -120.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $9,622,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,496.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

