Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO Sells 9,768 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GS traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.30. 2,993,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

