Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO Sells 9,768 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of GS traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.30. 2,993,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.