Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $74,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,660. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.53.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
