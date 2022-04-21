Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $67,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.
Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 242,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,660. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
