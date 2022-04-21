Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $67,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 242,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,660. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

