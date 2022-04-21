Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $627,400.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,564,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,152,474.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. 321,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,246. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

