Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.43.

NYSE INSP traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $253.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,916. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

