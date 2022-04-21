Integer (ITGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY22 guidance at $4.35-4.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.350-$4.650 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.32. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Integer by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Integer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Integer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
