IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital started coverage on IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.68) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

IHP stock opened at GBX 400.80 ($5.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.29. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 363.60 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.94).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

