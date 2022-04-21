Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

