Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

