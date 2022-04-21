Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,645,194. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

