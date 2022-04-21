Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.42 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,265,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,283,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,007,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,052,131.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,645,194. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

