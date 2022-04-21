InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($72.99) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,635 ($73.32).

IHG opened at GBX 5,279.76 ($68.69) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($55.95) and a one year high of GBX 5,376 ($69.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,057.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,926.39. The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 47.64.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

