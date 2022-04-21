International Paper (IP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

