Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 193,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,507,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after purchasing an additional 190,289 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 713,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

