Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $70.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

ITCI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. 2,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

