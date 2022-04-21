Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

IPI stock opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

