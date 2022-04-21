Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.55 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.90) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 526.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574.82. The company has a market cap of £179.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 453 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 664 ($8.64).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

