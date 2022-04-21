Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 20th (DQ, EMN, FUSN, HASI, HTH, MATX, PLD, RPM, RS, SANM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 20th:
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
