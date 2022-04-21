Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 20th (DQ, EMN, FUSN, HASI, HTH, MATX, PLD, RPM, RS, SANM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 20th:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Daqo New Energy Corp alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.