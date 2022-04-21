Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 20th (ABI, AIR, ASML, BMW, BN, CA, DEC, EZJ, FLTR, HNR1)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 20th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €142.00 ($152.69) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

ASML (EPA:ASML)

was given a €685.00 ($736.56) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €960.00 ($1,032.26) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($115.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €49.00 ($52.69) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €23.00 ($24.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €22.70 ($24.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 620 ($8.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £159.90 ($208.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €138.80 ($149.25) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 196 ($2.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €174.00 ($187.10) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €245.00 ($263.44) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €291.00 ($312.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,730 ($74.55) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €13.60 ($14.62) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 95 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €13.30 ($14.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 222 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

