Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

4/14/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2022 – Greenbrier Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

4/6/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/5/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

3/31/2022 – Greenbrier Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Greenbrier Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,775. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 412,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

