Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

4/12/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00.

3/31/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 328,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,474. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12,727.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

