Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Northwest Natural (NWN)

4/16/2022 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

4/14/2022 – Northwest Natural had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Northwest Natural had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00.

3/31/2022 – Northwest Natural is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Northwest Natural had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NWN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 7,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

